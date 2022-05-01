VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pet cat died and two people were displaced following a mobile home fire in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Fire officials, they received the call for the fire just after 2 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Holland Drive in the County View Mobile Home Park.

When they got to the scene, officials reported seeing heavy smoke showing from the eaves. The fire was under control around 2:20 p.m.

Two adults were displaced and a pet cat was deceased. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Holland Dr Fire (VBFD)

