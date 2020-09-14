2 displaced following townhouse fire in Virginia Beach

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Virginia Beach responded to a townhouse fire that left two people displaced on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded around 8:30 p.m. for the incident in the 900 block of Westwind Place located in the Oak Spring section of the city.

Officials said the first responding unit reported heavy fire coming from the front window and began an exterior attack. Shortly after, they were able to transition to an interior attack while other responding units searched for victims. The fire was out by 9:05 p.m.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The two occupants of the townhouse were displaced and arrangements for the occupants are being made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

