2 displaced by house fire on Challedon Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say two people have been displaced following a house fire on Challedon Drive Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire in a single-family house in the 5300 block of Challedon Drive just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find the residence “fully involved.”

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

The blaze was marked extinguished at 8:06 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

