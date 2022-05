VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults are displaced after a fire Tuesday morning on Rollingview Court in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach firefighters say units were dispatched after 4:11 a.m. and crews left around 5:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported and it appears the fire started at the back of the house on the patio. There was extensive damage to the exterior of the house, per Barbara Morrison with VBFD.

The fire was believed to be accidental and the Red Cross is assisting.