VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are without a home after a fire tore through their house, Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call about a house fire on the 2000 block of Icon Court just before 4:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames showed from the roofline on the left side of the home when crews arrived on the scene. Crews were able to get the fire under control around 4:51 p.m.

A dog was recued and turned over to Animal Control, but a cat is still missing. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help those displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.