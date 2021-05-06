2 dead after crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said two people are dead after a crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 8:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The road was expected to be closed in both directions for several hours as officers investigated the crash, police said around 9:10 p.m.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

