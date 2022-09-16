VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are in critical condition following a fire Friday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a working incident just after 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Baker Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a homeless encampment engulfed in heavy smoke. VBFD says two adult patients were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.