2 accused of being involved in straw purchasing firearms in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing charges are Virginia Beach police say they were involved in straw purchasing of firearms.

Police said 21-year-old Micah Elisha Etheridge, of Virginia Beach, and 21-year-old Markee Jermaine Brown, of Portsmouth, are facing charges in connection with the alleged straw purchases: Etheridge is charged with two counts of solicitation of a firearm purchase by an ineligible person, while Brown is charged with two counts of purchasing a firearm with the intent to resell to an ineligible person.

Police said straw purchases are intentional purchases of guns for another person. The person receiving the weapon either cannot pass a federal background check for the purchase, or doesn’t want to be associated with the sale.

The buyer and seller can both face charges for straw purchasing firearms.

Police said they launched an investigation after evidence recovered during a concealed weapons arrest “revealed interactions between individuals who conspired to make illegal gun purchases.”

Police didn’t specify who was arrested in the concealed weapons case, or when that incident happened.

Police also didn’t say when Brown and Etheridge were charged.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.