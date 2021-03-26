2 charged with child abuse after investigation into infant’s death last year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been indicted in connection with the death of an infant in April 2020 in Virginia Beach.

Aalysia Jatoria Rogers, 22, and Cedric Travon Williams, 30, are charged with child abuse in connection with the death of the child, identified only as “A.W.” in court documents.

They were indicted by a grand jury March 1.

Rogers is charged with three counts of child cruelty/abuse/neglect and one county of gross, wanton or reckless care of a child. Williams is charged with one county of gross, wanton or reckless care of a child.

Both are being held without bond.

Court documents alleged the abuse happened between Jan. 22 and April 27, 2020, but do not give specifics about what police believe happened.

Virginia Beach police said the pair’s arrest was related to an infant death that happened April 28, 2020 in the 3800 block of Keelboat Circle.

“The investigation ultimately led to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to approve listed charges on the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.

