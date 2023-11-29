VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have charged two people in connection to a shooting incident at Lineberry Park on Kings Point Road.

On Nov. 9 around 6:15 p.m., dispatch received reports of shots heard at Lineberry Park. When officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.

However, police determined a 41-year-old man who walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound was connected to the incident.

An investigation revealed the shooting occurred during a marijuana transaction. Virginia Beach robbery detectives identified Shyria Parham, 23, of Newport News and Shaquille Pugh, 26, of Virginia Beach as suspects and obtained warrants for both.

The charges filed against Parham and Pugh include aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Parham faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The two men were taken into custody on Nov. 28 for their outstanding warrants by the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Unit and SWAT Team with help from the Norfolk Police Department.