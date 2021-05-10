2 charged in connection with road rage stabbing in Virginia Beach in April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been charged in connection with a road rage-related stabbing that happened in Virginia Beach in early April.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. April 5 in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue, at West Great Neck Road.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the stabbing, but was expected to survive their injuries.

Police said Monday that they had charged 18-year-old Greysen Robert Claunch, of Virginia Beach, with aggravated assault. He was arrested May 2 by U.S. Customs officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

Claunch is being held in the Clayton County Jail awaiting extradition back to Virginia Beach.

A second man, 41-year-old Thomas Charles Booth, of Virginia Beach, is charged with driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

The two men were in separate vehicles involved in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

