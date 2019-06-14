2 charged after road rage incident ends on Indian River Road in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A road rage incident that spanned from Interstate 64 to Indian River Road resulted with two men being charged on Thursday, police say.

Daniel Jeremiah Caldwell. (Credit: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

It started around 4 p.m. on I-64 west. Virginia Beach Police say the two vehicles stopped after one of the drivers allegedly shot at the other.

Both drivers got out of their cars, after they stopped in the 6000 block of Indian River Road, and started to fight, police say.

According to police, 20-year-old Daniel Jeremiah Caldwell of Virginia Beach and 38-year-old Lance Garrett Miller of Chesapeake have been charged in connection.

Caldwell was charged with shooting from a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a public place. Miller is charged with felony destruction of property and reckless driving.