2 arrested in connection with car break-ins in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple car break-ins in the area of Northampton Road in Virginia Beach.

Police said “keen observation” by a patrol officer in the 3rd Precinct led to the arrest of 33-year-old Lawrence Alexander Pretto and 43-year-old Lawrence Alexander Pretto on Nov. 11.

Police believe the duo is connected with a string of vehicle break-ins.

On Nov. 11, a patrol officer saw a vehicle that had recently been identified as possibly involved in vehicle break-ins. With help from the 3rd Precinct’s Crime Suppression Squad (CSS), officers stopped the vehicle in the 4700 block of Spring Court.

Police determined the vehicle, an Acura SUV, was not registered and didn’t belong to the drive or passenger. Evidence was found in the vehicle relating to recent larcenies as well as illegal narcotics.

The driver, Pretto, was arrested and charged with three counts of credit card theft.

The passenger, Reardon, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Both were taken to Virginia Beach City Jail.

Lawrence Alexander Pretto

Lawrence Alexander Pretto

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.