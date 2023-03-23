VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man at a Virginia Beach hotel in early March.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. on March 1 at the Red Roof Inn in the 100 block of Ballard Court, near Greenwich Road and Newtown Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found 22-year-old Jaysen Moore who sustained fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On March 2, police say 23-year-old Henrico resident Keon Harris was initially arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. On March 16, 2023, VBPD detectives were able to secure additional charges of 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On March 17, 22-year-old Chesapeake resident Tyre Pierre was arrested on outstanding warrants for 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Pierre is currently being extradited back from Florida.

Keon Harris (Courtesy – VBPD)

10 On Your Side is working to acquire a photo for Tyre Pierre.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.