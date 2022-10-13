VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to a call for shots fire around 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the 3800 block of La Salle Drive. While heading to the location, the officers learned of a gunshot wound victim at a local hospital. The two incidents were later confirmed to be related.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that it began as an arranged marijuana sale between the victim and the two alleged suspects when it turned into an attempted robbery and shooting.

The victim was shot in the upper torso and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The two alleged suspects, 22-year-old Norfolk resident Science Matthews and 21-year-old Virginia Beach resident Giovani Calixte, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Science Matthews (Courtesy – VBPD) Giovani Calixte (Courtesy – VBPD)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.