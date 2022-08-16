VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles inside the lot of a car dealership in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers responded to Hall Toyota in the 1800 block of Laskin Road around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. When they got to the scene, the officers were told that several catalytic converters had just been removed from vehicles in the lot.

After further investigation, police were able to find the suspect vehicle on I-264 with two men inside along with the stolen property.

Police then arrested the two men. 28-year-old Portsmouth resident Ronald Mayhew and 51-year-old Justin Dillon, from Virginia Beach, have both been charged with two counts each of catalytic converter theft, destruction of property, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.

Justin Dillon, August 16, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Ronald Mayhew, August 16, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.