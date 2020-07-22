2-alarm structure fire on Maize Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- The group of citizens selected by City Council to serve as a "check" on Virginia Beach Police has put forward seven recommendations aimed at improving not only their operation, but the trust the community has in them.

Since the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis Police, calls for greater police accountability have increased across the country, including in Virginia Beach. Advocates want a review board in which citizens have the power to investigate police themselves and hand down discipline without the interference of the city.