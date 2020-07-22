2-alarm structure fire on Maize Drive in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Maize Drive in Virginia Beach.

As of midnight, dispatchers said injuries were unknown.

