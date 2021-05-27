2-alarm residential fire on Hawkins Mill Way in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a two-alarm residential fire Thursday afternoon on Hawkins Mill Way.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in around 4:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hawkins Mill Way.

No injuries had been reported as of 5 p.m., but at that time, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm.

At that time, there was heavy fire on the second floor.

WAVY News Chopper 10 was over the scene, which was at an apartment complex. There was significant damage at the corner of one of the buildings.

VBFD crews on scene of a Working Residential fire in the 5000 block of HAWKINS MILL WAY — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) May 27, 2021