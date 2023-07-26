VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire at a home on Sand Bridge Rd. in Virginia Beach earlier this month has been ruled accidental.

According to VBFD, the investigation into the fire has finished and has been ruled accidental. They also say the cause and origin of the fire are undetermined.

Crew responded to the house fire on July 5 at 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Sand Bend Road. 45 firefighters responded to the 3-story home, which was engulfed in flames.

The fire was marked under control at 2:19 a.m. but it was not marked out until 5:21 a.m. Three people were displaced due to the fire.

According to the VB Real Estate Assessor and Treasurer’s office, the home was built in 2003 and was assessed by Virginia Beach at $1.6 million.