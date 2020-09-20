2 adults displaced following house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that left two adults displaced on Sunday.

Crews responded to the call just after 12:30 p.m. for the fire in the 1300 block of East Bay Shore in Virginia Beach.

Officials say the first units on the scene reported smoke and flames showing from the structure. The fire was marked under control just after 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported but two adults were displaced. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

