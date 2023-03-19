Crews respond to fire on Club Head Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and two children have been displaced following a house fire Sunday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to officials, crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 5300 block of Club House Rd. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames and heavy smoke. Officials say the fire then quickly spread to the house.

Crews respond to fire on Club Head Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

The fire was marked under control around 4:41 p.m. and crews were able to rescue a dog from the home.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.