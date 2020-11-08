2 adults, 2 children injured in shooting on Whitney Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two adults and two children were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.
Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. for the shooting in the 3700 block of Whitney Court in Virginia Beach. Police are saying the scene is “very active.”
All four individuals were transported to local hospitals with injuries not considered as life-threatening, according to police.
No further information is available on the ages of the victims or circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police are still investigating.
