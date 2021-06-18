2 accused of robbing acquaintance in VB, shooting toward him as he fled

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested two men they say assaulted and robbed an acquaintance Wednesday.

Police believe the two men also shot toward the victim as he attempted to get away. He was not injured.

Police have charged 23-year-old Julian Elija Mangual, of Chesapeake, with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a schedule I or II drug. They have also charged 21-year-old Isaiah Marcel Glaspy, of Norfolk, with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police said they received a report of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Sweet Bay Lane around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Initial investigation indicated a person was assaulted and robbed of his personal items by two acquaintances. As the victim was trying to get away, police said one of the people fired a weapon in his direction.

Mangual and Glaspy were taken into custody Thursday by the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Unit.

Firearms were recovered at the time they were taken into custody, police said.

Both men are being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

  • Julian Elija Mangual
  • Isaiah Marcel Glaspy

