VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in 2020.

According to the office of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney, 19-year-old Breon Isaiah Hobbs was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm. He received 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve.

Hobbs was a juvenile at the time of the offense, but his case was certified to Circuit Court for trial as an adult due to the serious nature of the crimes.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to the charges back in February. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Windermere Court in Virginia Beach on February 2, 2020.

Officials say Hobbs went to the victim’s home, Travis Gordon, in Virginia Beach to purchase marijuana and ask to borrow money.



Hobbs took with him a handgun. He spoke to Gordon on the outside patio, and Gordon refused to lend him the money.

Officials say Hobbs then pulled out his gun, shot Gordon in the head, and stole approximately $700 of Gordon’s rent money.



Gordon’s young child found him injured and went to get help from Gordon’s girlfriend, who was inside the home. Responding officers found Gordon bleeding heavily from the head, nose, and ear. He was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

Investigators added that the two had known each other for a long time with Gordon acting as a mentor and friend to Hobbs.



When questioned by detectives, Hobbs initially denied involvement in Gordon’s murder, but eventually admitted to the crimes.