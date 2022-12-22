VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Virginia Beach.

According to police, 19-year-old Josiah Tanoah Flores was arrested Wednesday by the Stafford Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Squad. Flores is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Josiah Flores (Photo Courtesy: Rappahannock Regional Jail)

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Dec. 17 around 8:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.