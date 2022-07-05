VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

According to state police, they were notified by VBPD around 3:40 p.m. Saturday regarding a stolen vehicle that had fled a traffic stop in the area of Laskin Road.

A state police trooper spotted the vehicle westbound on I-264 at Independence and attempted to stop the vehicle which lead to a pursuit.



The driver of the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, exited the interstate onto Campostella Road, turning onto Berkley Road, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Norfolk resident Elijah Draper, was located and taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges including felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while suspended, and other minor traffic offenses.