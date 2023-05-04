Crash involving a fuel tanker and motorcycle on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach on April 22. (Credit: WAVY – Kevin Romm)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say a 19-year-old has died following a crash on April 22 in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Laskin Rd. Police determined that a motorcycle with two riders had collided with a pickup truck, which caused the motorcycle to swerve into the left median.

Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle after the crash.

Police say the passenger of the motorcycle, identified as 19-year-old Haley Hensley, was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries.

The two other motorists involved in the crash were not injured and remained on the scene. Police say charges against the motorcycle drive are pending at this time.