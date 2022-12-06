VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old from Suffolk was recently arrested and accused of stealing a vehicle.

The arrest occurred in the afternoon of November 27 as a VBPD officer was patrolling the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

The officer received an alert on their in-car Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system regarding a stolen vehicle from Norfolk.

As the officer approached the vehicle, which was stopped in a parking lot, three individuals who were in the vehicle ran from the officer, but were quickly located.

19-year-old Suffolk resident Shamareon Moore was arrested and charged with one count of Grand Larceny. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

Shamareon Moore (Courtesy – VBPD)

The Virginia Beach Police Department finished installing ALPR systems in patrol vehicles back in March.

The system, combined with the Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera system, alerts officers when the system reads a license plate that matches a plate on the “hotlist” in that agency.

The ALPR camera’s capabilities include a 60-degree field of view, covers three traffic lanes, and captures plates moving at speeds of up to 140mph.