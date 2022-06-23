VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a shooting that injured another person in Virginia Beach Tuesday.

According to police, they got a call around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday from a local hospital after a person walked in with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later that day, police responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of S. Oriole Drive regarding the shooting.

After further investigation, police say they identified the suspect, 19-year-old Virginia Beach resident Matthew Newcomb, and arrested him. Newcomb is accused of felonious assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Matthew Newcomb, June 23, 2022 (Courtesy- VBPD)

A woman who spoke with WAVY says an old boyfriend of her daughter showed up and allegedly shot the new boyfriend in the hand and leg before fleeing. He was expected to turn himself in later today, Andy Fox reports.

“He came home and was a little upset that my daughter had a new boyfriend,” Leah McDonald told 10 On Your Side. “They got into a shuffle, the guy pulled out a gun, shot him in the hand, and ran.”

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.