VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old has been arrested following a shooting at a Virginia Beach home.

According to police, they received reports of gunshots around 7:45 p.m. on March 9 in the area of Dana Lane and Northgate Park.

Officers then found a home in the 300 block of Dana Lane with multiple bullet holes. Officers were able to track and locate a suspect in the nearby park.

19-year-old Andrew Bleck was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a public place, and reckless handling of a firearm.