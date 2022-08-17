VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty and been charged with possession of a firearm on school property at Salem High School in Virginia Beach.

On Wednesday, Hasan Malik Washington of Virginia Beach pleads guilty to possession of a firearm on school property.

The charges stem from an incident on September 17, 2021 when Virginia Beach Police seized nine illegally possessed weapons on the property after officers received tips about possible criminal activity at a Salem High School football game that night.

Court documents show that officers came across a 2008 Volkswagen Passat on the school’s property with visibly loaded handguns inside of it. The registered owner of the vehicle came back to Washington.

Washington was apprehended by police along with two other individuals as they entered the vehicle. He admitted the Glock 23 found in the cars glove compartment was his. He also stated that he did not know who the other individuals were in the car.

30-year-old Shaguille Felton pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession of a firearm on school property and possessing a firearm while subject to a protective order. He was sentenced to two years in each with all time suspended except time already served.

Washington’s sentencing is set for November 15.