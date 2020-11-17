18-year-old JMU student from Virginia Beach dies after being struck by motorcycle in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people, including a JMU student from Virginia Beach, died over the weekend following an auto-pedestrian crash in Harrisonburg.

According to police, 28-year-old Jeremy Baugher was driving a motorcycle just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 when he struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of South Main Street and South Avenue.

The pedestrian was identified as 18-year-old Maylea Beasley who was a James Madison University student from Virginia Beach. She was a graduate of First Colonial High School.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the motorcycle was moving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, a press release noted.

Both Baugher and Beasley were reported dead on the scene of the crash.

