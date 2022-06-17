VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested following a police pursuit on I-264 in Virginia Beach Friday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began when a trooper on patrol saw a vehicle make an unsafe lane change and was speeding westbound on I-264 at 1st Colonial just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The trooper attempted to pull the 2013 Hyundai over, however the driver refused and sped off initiating a police pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle attempted to take the Lynnhaven exit, lost control and struck the jersey wall.

The driver, 18-year-old Virginia Beach resident Tyler Davitt, was arrested and charged with felony elude, R/D by speed, failure to maintain proper control and unsafe lane change.

No further information has been released.