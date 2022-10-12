VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police, along with the Second Precinct Crime Suppression Squad (CSS), arrested an 18-year-old man after seizing 20 pounds of marijuana.

According to police, officers served several search warrants on October 8 related to illegally possessed firearms and drugs.

After an extensive investigation, police obtained information that showed several locations where illegally possessed firearms and marijuana were located.

Ian Dougherty (18) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Police say officers seized 20 pounds of marijuana and other THC-related products, along with a gun.

18-year-old Ian Dougherty was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than five pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form, and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.