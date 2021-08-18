18-year-old arrested, accused of robbing woman on Grand Lakes Crescent in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a robbery late Tuesday evening in Virginia Beach.

Police got the call for the incident just before 11 p.m. Tuesday regarding a woman who told police she had just been robbed by a man in the 5300 block of Gran Lakes Crescent.

The victim told police she believed the suspect was armed with a firearm. Officers were able to locate a man who fit the description of the suspect.

While he was being detained, the accused suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Thomas Johnson, resisted and attempted to flee.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including robbery, carjacking, grand larceny, and obstruction of justice. Following his arrest, police learned that Johnson had outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction for grand larceny.

Photo Courtesy – VB Police

