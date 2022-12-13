VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges following a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

According to Virginia Beach police, they received a report around 5:20 p.m. Sunday about two people who arrived at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 18-year-old Evan Labella, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second victim sustained a non life-threatening wound to their lower extremities.

After further investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Cameron Mooty. Mooty has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Cameron Mooty (Courtesy – VBPD)