18 and 19-year-old arrested in racing crash that killed bicyclist in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old have been arrested in connection to an accident that killed a 59-year-old bicyclist last Thursday.

On October 8, Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a bicycle-vehicle crash near the intersection of Indian Lakes Boulevard and Halifax Drive just after 8 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man on a bicycle who had been hit. The man, later identified as 59-year-old Edward Charles Richardson, died at the scene despite aid from emergency responders.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The accident initially closed Indian Lakes Boulevard at Halifax Drive, Breezewood Arch and Settlers Park Drive for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.

Following the accident, police arrested 19-year-old Anthony Francis Tempesco and 18-year-old Hallam Alexander Guiler, both of which are from Virginia Beach.

Officials have not yet clarified which of the two was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The two were charged with racing and causing serious injury or death in connection to the accident. Both are currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Anthony Francis Tempesco (Courtesy – Virginia Beach City Jail)

Hallam Alexander Guiler (Courtesy – Virginia Beach City Jail)

