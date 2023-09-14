VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police confirmed a 17-year-old girl faces multiple charges after shooting at her father in a domestic incident.
Police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the 1000 block of Princess Anne Road.
The teen pointed a gun at her father and fired a shot, but it missed, police said. The father did suffer a minor injury not related to a gunshot, but wasn’t taken to the hospital.
Petitions were issued against the girl for domestic assault, reckless handling of a firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police are not sure where she got the gun.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.