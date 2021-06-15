17-year-old charged in shooting that injured man near Gower Place in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a man injured near Gower Place Sunday night.

Police said the teenager was taken into custody without incident Tuesday after a search warrant was executed in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the sound of gunfire at 7:33 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Gower Places.

At 7:45 p.m., dispatchers also received a report from a local hospital stating that a man with critical injuries from being shot had self-transported to the emergency room.

Officers responded to Gower Place and found additional evidence. Additional investigation indicated that the man was shot near the basketball courts on Hampshire Lane.

Detectives identified the 17-year-old suspect and obtained petitions for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive, not far from the location of the shooting Sunday. Investigators were able to collect “further evidence” at that time.

Police did not release the identity of the teenager because he is a juvenile.

The teenager was taken to the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Facility.

