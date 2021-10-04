17-year-old arrested, accused of driving stolen vehicle involved in crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a teen is now in custody and accused of driving a stolen vehicle that resulted in a two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for a “serious two-vehicle crash” came in just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Indian River and Kempsville Roads in Virginia Beach.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Nissan Sedan was traveling westbound in the 5300 block of Indian River Road and disregarded a red traffic signal.

As the Sedan was traveling, it was struck inside the intersection by a Toyota SUV that was traveling south on Kempsville Road.

Two people involved in the crash were sent to a local hospital for treatment. 10 On Your Side is currently looking more into the motorists’ current conditions.

Virginia Beach Police say the driver and two other occupants inside the Nissan fled on foot following the crash.

After further information, police learned that the Nissan was reported stolen out of Chesapeake back in September.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was later identified, located, and taken into custody.

The juvenile has been charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, and multiple traffic charges. The teen is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.