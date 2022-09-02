VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A teen was shot in Virginia Beach Thursday night, police confirmed to WAVY.

A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old male injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not have information on his condition.

This case is actively being investigated. There are no suspects in custody.