3 children, 13 adults displaced after blaze damages Va. Beach apartments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sixteen people were displaced after an overnight two-alarm fire damaged several apartment units near Town Center of Virginia Beach.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said dispatch received the call around 11:50 p.m. Thursday for a fire at the Pembroke Two Center Apartments in the 4600 block of Jeane Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the top of the apartment building. Firefighters went inside to find the fire and attack it, but crews had to pull out because of safety concerns.

Officials said a decision was made to fight the blaze from the outside because there was a potential for the building to collapse once the flames broke through the roof.

A second alarm was called just before 12:15 a.m. The fire was officially marked under control at 1:08 a.m. and the fire was out within the hour, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Three children and 13 adults were displaced after eight apartment units were damaged in the fire. The American Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.