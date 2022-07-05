VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit.

According to state police, a supervisor saw a vehicle, a 2016 Acura sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed on the westbound lanes of I-264 at Newtown Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The VSP supervisor then initiated a traffic pursuit.

As the vehicle approached the Broad Creek Bridge, the vehicle attempted to weave in between vehicles and in doing so, struck the rear of a 2007 Lexus ES350, causing the Acura to become disabled and stop in the middle of the interstate.



The driver and all passengers exited the vehicle and surrendered to troopers.



The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was taken into custody. After being taken into custody, police say the girl began to complain of seizures and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, and found to be uninjured.



There were 4 juvenile passengers also taken into custody and released to parents and family members. The female driver was charged with felony elude, reckless driving, no operator’s license, and possession of a stolen vehicle.