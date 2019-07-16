13K-plus without power in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 13,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power in Virginia Beach after Tuesday afternoon’s storms.

The outages are mainly along Princess Anne Road from Lynnhaven Parkway to Kempsville Lake, and on Lynnhaven Parkway from Tidewater Community College to International Parkway.

Smaller pockets of outages have also been reported in neighborhoods north of I-264.

Dominion says a circuit outage and the storm were the causes for outages around Princess Anne Road and Lynnhaven Parkway, and the repair time is still pending further investigation.

