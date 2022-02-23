12-year-old shot self in leg in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child shot themself in the leg Tuesday night.

Police did not give many details in a written response to WAVY’s inquiry, including where and when exactly the shooting happened, but said the shooting was accidental and the child’s injury was not life-threatening.

The case is under investigation by VBPD’s Detective Bureau and the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will be consulted about possible charges, police say.