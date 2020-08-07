11th Annual Virginia Beach FunkFest goes virtual

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 11th Annual Virginia Beach FunkFest Beach Party presented by Chartway Federal Credit Union is moving to a virtual platform this year as a result of the pandemic.

The event will be hosted by Live! On Atlantic with a free two-night broadcast show on Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30 from 8 p.m.to 9:30 p.m. Shows will broadcast exclusively on YouTube, Facebook, and WSKY.

Saturday’s show features E.U. (Experience Unlimited) and Rose Royce and Sunday’s show features Cameo and The Dazz Band.

While the festival usually takes place at the Oceanfront, no FunkFest performances will occur on the beach this year. All concerts will be virtual and online.

Here’s where to watch:

“We’re honored to support this year’s Virginia Beach Funkfest Beach Party,” said Brian Schools, president & CEO of Chartway Federal Credit Union. “It’s a privilege for all of us at Chartway to help bring this wonderful experience to Hampton Roads – and, even more, be a part of the positive impact it will have on our community.”

