$1,100 to fill up a tank: Rising fuel prices hit truckers hard in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — At Charlie’s Truck Stop off Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach, the meter at one pump read $1,110.83.

The price of diesel fuel at the stop on Tuesday rang in at $5.29 a gallon. Truckers we spoke with just shook their heads.

“I really feel like I’m getting ripped off,” said trucker Anthony Blount from Chesapeake as he watched the numbers tick upward on his meter.

Truckers like Blount are independent contractors, essentially small businesses owners.

“Since I own my own truck, I end up paying for my own fuel. So it’s coming out of my pocket,” Blount explained.

He estimates rising fuel prices have cut his profits by 30-35%.

Before the spike, Blount estimates it cost $500-600 to fill up his truck. Now, he says the same Truck cost $800-900 to fill.

He’s not alone.

“When I see these numbers it’s mind-blowing,” said another trucker Patrick Coles from Suffolk. “Fuel is a part of the process that we need to get things done.”

Fuel prices are changing the way some truckers operate their business. Blount, for example, isn’t filling his tank to the top always like he used to, but instead only purchasing the amount he knows he needs.

Blount also says he’s only taking local trips.

“I’m not going out far because of the fuel costs. I’d rather stay around town and make a little money rather than go out and spend my fuel,” he said.

According to the truckers, they can’t immediately pass along increased costs to the companies who hire them because they’ve made agreements on rates and can’t re-negotiate therates this fast.