11 refrigerated trailers donated to local hunger-relief organization

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing received a donation of 11 refrigerated trailers that will help them expand the distribution of fresh food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trailers will be used to increase Operation Blessing’s ability to deliver fresh meat and produce to communities across America, while continuing to serve the Hampton Roads population, according to a news release. The trailer donation was made by Hub Group, an Illinois-based “supply chain solutions” company.

Based in Virginia Beach, Operation Blessing works with more than 67 partners in Hampton Roads and more than 85 partners across the country. According to the statement, the nationwide partners distribute food and other items provided by Operation Blessing to 4,500 food banks, shelters and ministries in America.

Operation Blessing delivers about 750,000 pounds of food and related-products to national partners every week. The organization has seen an increase in demand of about 40% in the last two weeks as the nation grapples with the impacts of COVID-19.

