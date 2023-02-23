VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 11 people, including a 70-year-old man, were arrested during a recent prostitution sting in Virginia Beach.
According to Virginia Beach police, the department’s Vice Unit conducted the operation on February 16 and 17. As a result, 11 people were arrested and all were charged with one count of prostitution.
Police say the intent of the operation was to target the people that patronize sex workers in order to reduce demand.
Those arrested are listed below:
Diamond Nicole Starks, (F/23) of Norfolk
Jaye Ella Pickard, (F/29) of Norfolk
Victor Paul Pokorski, (M/32) of Virginia Beach
Michael Gregory Lassiter, (M/50) of Virginia Beach
Aaron Seungsu Lee (M/25) of Virginia Beach
Seamus Joseph O’Donnell (M/27) Virginia Beach
Michael Wilkerson (M/34) of Norfolk
Justin Devon Atkins (M/23) of Chesapeake
Cameron Walter Nuckles (M/30) of Virginia Beach
Luis Ernesto Pineda-Alvarez (M/30) of Norfolk
Peter Arthur Kemp, (M/70) of Virginia Beach, was charged with aiding prostitution and using a vehicle to aid prostitution
Prostitution drives the demand for human trafficking. Sex workers are often vulnerable victims of traffickers and pimps. Learn more about combatting human trafficking HERE.
