VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 11 people, including a 70-year-old man, were arrested during a recent prostitution sting in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach police, the department’s Vice Unit conducted the operation on February 16 and 17. As a result, 11 people were arrested and all were charged with one count of prostitution.

Police say the intent of the operation was to target the people that patronize sex workers in order to reduce demand.

Those arrested are listed below:

Diamond Nicole Starks, (F/23) of Norfolk

Jaye Ella Pickard, (F/29) of Norfolk

Victor Paul Pokorski, (M/32) of Virginia Beach

Michael Gregory Lassiter, (M/50) of Virginia Beach

Aaron Seungsu Lee (M/25) of Virginia Beach

Seamus Joseph O’Donnell (M/27) Virginia Beach

Michael Wilkerson (M/34) of Norfolk

Justin Devon Atkins (M/23) of Chesapeake

Cameron Walter Nuckles (M/30) of Virginia Beach

Luis Ernesto Pineda-Alvarez (M/30) of Norfolk

Peter Arthur Kemp, (M/70) of Virginia Beach, was charged with aiding prostitution and using a vehicle to aid prostitution

Prostitution drives the demand for human trafficking. Sex workers are often vulnerable victims of traffickers and pimps. Learn more about combatting human trafficking HERE.