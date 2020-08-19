100 poll workers needed in Virginia Beach for Election Day

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — With the elections less than three months away, Virginia Beach officials are searching for poll workers to help voters from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3.

Volunteers will receive $140 in compensation for work on Election Day. In addition to that, they will receive $20 for taking part in a three-hour training session ahead of Election Day.

The city says if people take the training course but are then unable to work on Election Day, they will not be compensated.

The city needs to fill 100 slots. People will be placed in their home precinct if possible. Otherwise, placement will be in a nearby precinct no more than 10 miles away.

Apply online by September 25, or call the city for more information at 757-385-8683.

