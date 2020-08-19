VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — With the elections less than three months away, Virginia Beach officials are searching for poll workers to help voters from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3.
Volunteers will receive $140 in compensation for work on Election Day. In addition to that, they will receive $20 for taking part in a three-hour training session ahead of Election Day.
The city says if people take the training course but are then unable to work on Election Day, they will not be compensated.
The city needs to fill 100 slots. People will be placed in their home precinct if possible. Otherwise, placement will be in a nearby precinct no more than 10 miles away.
Apply online by September 25, or call the city for more information at 757-385-8683.
Election Coverage
- 100 poll workers needed in Virginia Beach for Election Day
- Who can vote by mail? 77% of voters eligible this fall
- Chesapeake council approves in-person satellite voting locations at city libraries
- Photos: Election officials eye ballot drop boxes to protect against mail sabotage
- Candidate Profile: David Foster (2nd District)